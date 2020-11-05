Note On Cody’s Promo During Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody cut a promo about leaving “the empire”, “going to war” and winning.

He said: “You’re looking at the man, the superstar, who left the empire, went to war, and actually won. And that pisses a lot of people off, because the truth that I speak contradicts the lies that a lot of people live.”

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this was a reference to the reports that WWE gave up the trademark on the name ‘Cody Rhodes’, allowing him to use it again if he wants. He was more explicit about this after the show went off the air, noting that it “feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again.”

Dave Meltzer also suggested there was likely some sort of unofficial deal between Rhodes and the WWE, as he gave up his trademark filings for ‘Slamboree’ and ‘The Match Beyond’ on the same day.