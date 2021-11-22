Note On Confusion Over Match Order At WWE Survivor Series

Fightful Select reports that there was confusion for the WWE Survivor Series match order, as it was initially reported that Roman Reigns vs. Big E would open the show, then that the match order was reversed.

The order had been set ahead of time and was confirmed on Thursday. When some people in WWE found out The Rock was not going to appear, they had concerns about Reigns main eventing, as people would likely expect Rock to show up. However, there wasn’t a “major push” to change things.

There were several run sheets with the accurate order, and others that were printed in reverse, which caused the confusion. Several thought there was a decision to switch the Lynch/Flair and Reigns/Big E matches because The Rock wasn’t available. Some of these were changed before the show began, and many got the correct order.