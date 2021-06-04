wrestling / News
Note On Creative Changes For Lana Prior To WWE Release, Impact Of Charlotte Flair’s Return
As previously reported, Lana was among the group of WWE releases on Wednesday, ending her eight-year run with the company. Fightful Select has more details on some significant creative changes for Lana prior to her release.
According to Fightful, there were “significantly different” creative plans for Lana earlier this year before Charlotte Flair made her return. Vince McMahon reportedly “personally assured” Lana that it wouldn’t be the end of her character in WWE and that they’d have more creative plans for her.
Fightful also notes that even when Lana didn’t have a regular storyline on WWE programming, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The report states that several sources stated that she and Naomi would “constantly” follow up on their creative to try to ensure they were doing something.
Lana has since released a statement on her WWE release, thanking the fans for their support throughout her run with the company.
