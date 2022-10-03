Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury

The world of the WWE has changed since Cody Rhodes went on the shelf with a torn pectoral muscle. Since then, Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took over as the head of creative. It remains to be seen what happens when he comes back, but plans for him may not have been as rosy as fans speculated. Fightful Select reports that at the time Rhodes suffered his injury, there were not any solid plans from Vince McMahon to make him the Universal or WWE Champion.

While it was considered to be a sure thing, it seems Vince McMahon was “all on board” for the Roman Reigns title run. Prior to his retirement, there wasn’t any indication that he had plans to move on from that.