Note On Creative Plans For Miro And Why He Hasn’t Been on TV
December 9, 2022
It was previously reported that Miro has been healthy and ready to wrestle on television, but AEW hasn’t had any creative plans for him. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the situation, noting that the initial report wasn’t entirely accurate.
According to Dave Meltzer, an idea was presented to Miro in September for an angle that would last through Full Gear. However, Miro didn’t approve of the idea. So instead of having him on television without a purpose, the decision was made to keep him off TV until he does agree with creative.
Miro is expected to return soon as both sides have been discussing options.
