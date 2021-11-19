Note On Creative Uncertainty In WWE On How To Book Hit Row, Outside Interest In Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

As noted, the remaining three members of Hit Row were among the eight WWE talents released on Thursday, and Fightful Select has more details on the faction being let go and the creative uncertainty surrounding the group.

According to Fightful, Top Dolla’s polarizing reaction on Twitter “did carry over” to some within WWE, with sources in the company comparing it to the Greg Hamilton situation of “getting a little too comfortable.” However, it was reportedly not the main factor in either his release or the releases of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott or Ashante Thee Adonis, as others “enjoyed” Top Dolla’s approach.

Fightful also notes that Top Dolla was held in high regard for both his hosting abilities and dedication to Hit Row, and at one point, he was considered to be the host of Raw Underground.

Additionally, the report states that although there were significant creative pitches for Hit Row on the WWE main roster, there was “plenty of back and forth internally” as to who should lead the group, whether they should be faces or heels, and the overall direction of the faction.

There are also major companies that reportedly have already expressed interest in Scott, who has a 90-day no-compete clause.