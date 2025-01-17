Note on Darby Allin’s Absence From AEW TV, If It Was Planned

As previously reported, Darby Allin is taking time off from AEW to focus on his upcoming Mount Everset climb, and was written off TV recently. This drew some criticism for Allin from people online, as some said Allin shouldn’t be leaving AEW when he is in the middle of a storyline with the Death Riders. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Allin leaving was always part of the plan and the dates have been known for some time. Everything that led to his absence was part of the long-term plan for him in AEW. It was said to be a way for Death Riders to get heat by beating him up time after time after time.

Allin has previously said that he hopes to be back before All In: Texas.