Note On Deal Stokely Hathaway Turned Down From WWE

Stokely Hathaway is now in AEW as a manager for Jade Cargill and the Baddies. He was released from WWE earlier this year after previously turning down a contract extension. Hathaway confirmed this himself not long after his release.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hathaway turned down a main roster contract from WWE that was worth $250,000. It was suggested by Dave Meltzer that Hathaway likely knew he could get a strong deal elsewhere, which was partially why he turned WWE down.

Tony Khan previously said that the two didn’t speak until the day Hathaway’s WWE non-compete expired, which was the day before the PPV.