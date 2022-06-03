wrestling / News
Note On Deal Stokely Hathaway Turned Down From WWE
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
Stokely Hathaway is now in AEW as a manager for Jade Cargill and the Baddies. He was released from WWE earlier this year after previously turning down a contract extension. Hathaway confirmed this himself not long after his release.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hathaway turned down a main roster contract from WWE that was worth $250,000. It was suggested by Dave Meltzer that Hathaway likely knew he could get a strong deal elsewhere, which was partially why he turned WWE down.
Tony Khan previously said that the two didn’t speak until the day Hathaway’s WWE non-compete expired, which was the day before the PPV.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Removed From AEW Website & Shop, Dynamite Promo Not Available Online
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown