Note On The Diamond Mine Teaser On NXT, Tessa Blanchard To WWE Rumors

As previously reported, there have been lots of rumors surrounding Tessa Blanchard potentially joining AEW, but there has also been speculation that she could be headed to WWE. Fightful Select has more details on that possibility.

According to Fightful, WWE teasing The Diamond Mine act on last week’s edition of NXT was not intended to have any connection with Blanchard, who has used diamond imagery previously.

Fightful notes that one WWE source stated that the company did not want fans expecting Blanchard to be involved with the act, despite understanding why some would connect the two together.

Additionally, to add to the Blanchard to AEW rumors, Fightful mentions that talent at recent AEW tapings claimed that potential talks for Blanchard to join AEW were a “firm no” at this point.