Note On Difference Between Edge and Daniel Bryan on Creative Team

February 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge Royal Rumble

It was noted last summer that Edge and Daniel Bryan were both a part of the WWE creative team. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had a note about their approaches as part of creative. It was said that Bryan mostly uses his position to push to put other people over, while Edge, as evidenced by his Royal Rumble win, allegedly pushed for a main event title match.

