wrestling / News
Note On Difference Between Edge and Daniel Bryan on Creative Team
February 5, 2021 | Posted by
It was noted last summer that Edge and Daniel Bryan were both a part of the WWE creative team. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had a note about their approaches as part of creative. It was said that Bryan mostly uses his position to push to put other people over, while Edge, as evidenced by his Royal Rumble win, allegedly pushed for a main event title match.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q4 Earnings Call: Vince McMahon & More Talk Network/Peacock Deal, New Studios Content, More
- Chris Jericho Said He Felt Insulted By Lack of Time For His Match With Lance Storm At ECW One Night Stand
- Note On When Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Were Actually Married
- Peyton Royce Tells Fans To Stop Sending Her Packages, Says It’s Stalking