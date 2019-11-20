wrestling / News

Note on Dio Maddin’s Raw Status

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DIo Maddin Brock Lesnar

– Dio Maddin hasn’t been seen on Raw since Brock Lesnar attacked him earlier this month, but he has not been removed from the brand’s broadcast team. PWInsider reports that, as many have suspected, Maddin is simply off of television in order to sell the Lesnar attack.

As of today, Maddin is still officially on the Raw commentary team.

