Note On Direction For Apollo Crews After Being Pulled From Money in the Bank

As previously reported, Apollo Crews was pulled from the Money in the Bank ladder match at the event of the same name after receiving a storyline injury. According to Wrestlingnews.co, this is leading to a heel turn from Crews.

Those backstage in WWE have been trying to persuade Vince McMahon to do more with Apollo Crews, who was largely absent from WWE TV prior to the current pandemic. Due to a limited roster, several undercard wrestlers have had more TV time on RAW, especially if Paul Heyman is a fan of them. This includes Crews, Cedric Alexander, Ricochet and others, who were originally said to be depushed after McMahon got tired of them.

A source said: “They are turning him. He was going to turn on [Chad] Gable before Vince decided to move him back to Raw.”

On a related note, there is also a plan for MVP to lead a stable as a manager. It’s unknown if Crews will join the stable or not at this point.