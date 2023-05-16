wrestling / News
Note on Early Creative Plans for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
– Fightful Select has an update on the Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus feud. According to the report, the earlier plans called for the feud to continue past Night of Champions, where the two are expected to face each other.
As noted, Lynch and Stratus will have a contract signing for their Night of Champions match on next week’s WWE Raw on May 22. Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
