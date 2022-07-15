wrestling / News
Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
July 15, 2022
Fightful Select has some details on early plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, including which wrestlers are currently scheduled to appear. The only official plans announced by WWE include:
* Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
* Madcap Moss vs. Theory
* Referee to be named for The Usos vs. The Street Profits
According to the report, the New Day and Viking Raiders program will continue, with New Day set to reference the former “fun-loving” characters of the Raiders. The plan is for the New Day to dress as the Raiders to make fun of them.
Other talent set to appear tonight include Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Riddle and MVP.
