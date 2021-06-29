Note on Early WWE SummerSlam Ticket Sales

– The Sports Business Journal published an article this week on the pent up demand for live sports during the pandemic. According to the report, WWE sold more than 30,000 tickets for this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 even in the first hours of tickets going on sale.

Tickets for SummerSlam went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18. This will be the first SummerSlam to be held at a stadium since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

Since the tickets went on sale, WWE reportedly sold between 36,000 and 37,000 seats for the event. Ticket master is listing a capacity of 41,661 for the show.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is slated for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Meanwhile, WWE will be returning to touring with live fans next month, starting with SmackDown on July 16 in Houston, Texas.