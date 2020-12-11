Note On EC3’s Status With ROH After Pulled Final Battle Match

As previously reported, EC3, who was set for a match against Jay Briscoe, was pulled from the ROH Final Battle card on Dec. 18 due to COVID-19 testing protocols. Bandido, Flamita, and Kenny King were also pulled from the show. Fightful Select has more details on EC3’s status with the company.

According to Fightful, despite the Final Battle match with Briscoe being canceled, EC3’s plan is still to return to ROH to continue the story with Briscoe.

Fightful notes that EC3 mentioned that he wants to see the storyline through from a creative standpoint, which will obviously likely set up a match between the two in the future.

In ROH’s statement after announcing the Final Battle changes, the company said that “all four performers are doing well and resting at home” and that the changes to the card would be announced during Final Battle Hour One, which will air for free from 8-9 PM ET on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, pay-per-view, and for HonorClub members on ROHWrestling.com.