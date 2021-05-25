Note On EC3’s Status For Recent ROH Tapings

As previously reported, EC3 has been out of action after he was hospitalized due to an infection. The Ring of Honor star shared a blog update a few weeks ago, noting that he was out of the hospital and at home recovering.

According to Fightful Select, unsurprisingly, EC3 has confirmed that he was not at the latest set of ROH tapings after the company encouraged him to continue his recovery and not enter the bubble.

EC3 most recently appeared on the May 7 episode of ROH TV (which had been taped prior to airing) and teamed with Flip Gordon to defeat Jay and Mark Briscoe.

While he’s currently sidelined, EC3 has continued to promote his upcoming Free The Narrative production on Thursday as he’ll square off with Matt Cardona.