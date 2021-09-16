Note On Error During Women’s Match on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a match between Nikki ASH and Tamina featured a finish in which Nikki won, but Tamina’s music played after and she was declared the winner. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this was because Tamina was the planned winner of the match and the pinfall wasn’t meant to end in a three count.

The blame lies on the referee, who didn’t see Tamina kick out. Referees are instructed to count the match as a shoot, so if a wrestler fails to kick out on time, they count the fall anyway. As the referee didn’t see Tamina kick out, he kept counting. Backstage after the match, the referee explained he didn’t see it and was said to be “apologetic.”