Note On Estimated PPV Buys For ROH Death Before Dishonor

It was previously announced by AEW CEO Tony Khan that ROH Death Before Dishonor had an initial estimate of 25,000 PPV buys. However it seems the show was more successful than that. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that that this show had 36,100 buys, including 27,000 digital and 9,100 from TV.

This is up significantly from Supercard of Honor, nearly double the streaming numbers (15,500) and up 132% from cable PPV buys (3,700). This also drew better among AEW fans. Of those who bought Supercard of Honor, 38.5% (7,400) bought AEW Revolution (which had 170,000 buys). Meanwhile, of those who bought Death Before Dishonor, 67.4% (24,300) bought Forbidden Door and 68.2% (24,600) bought Double or Nothing.

It had 3,100 in attendance, with 2,900 paid. This is the fourth-largest crowd in ROH history behind the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden, a show in New Orleans (headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes) and another show in Lakeland, FL (headlined by The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys in a ladder match).