Note On Ever-Rise’s Contract Status With WWE

Fightful Select reports that Ever-Rise, the duo of Chase Parker and Matt Martel, recently signed new contracts with WWE. The company reportedly offered them new contracts “months ago” and that’s when they agreed to sign new deals.

According to Fightful, WWE wanted to get Ever-Rise’s contracts to “match up” in length, though it’s unknown if that actually happened when the new deals were signed. There are also no additional details on the length of the contracts for both superstars.

Ever-Rise has regularly appeared on 205 Live over the past year or so while also making more appearances on NXT programming.

Parker and Martel made their NXT debut’s back in April of 2016.