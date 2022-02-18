Note On Expected Attendance For WWE Elimination Chamber, More Backstage Details

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has a variety of details on WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, including the expected attendance for the show and other backstage notes.

According to Johnson, the expected attendance for the show is between 15,000 and 20,000 fans due to social distancing guidelines with the seating inside the 35,000 seat stadium. The report states that everyone working the event has been informed that masks are required at all times backstage except when on camera due to this particular show being held in an indoor stadium.

Johnson also notes that those have been to Jeddah previously have noted a “big change” from previous WWE trips, with one source describing the city as “more gentrified” and that it looks more like a United States city than ever before, minus public drinking, bars, etc.

Additionally, it’s mentioned that one talent said that everyone locally has “bent over backwards” for the WWE crew since arriving in the country.

In a few other random tidbits, MVP is not at the show and won’t be with Bobby Lashley, The Undertaker is not believed to be there either, and producers traveling for the event include Adam Pearce, Shawn Daivari, Shane Helms, Chris Park aka Abyss and Jamie Noble.