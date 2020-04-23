Note On Expected Revenue and Profit From Today’s WWE Q1 Earnings Report

The WWE is set to give their Q1 earnings report today, at a later time of 5 PM ET instead of the usually 11 AM ET start time. Benzinga has a report on what the expectations are for WWE’s numbers from people on Wall Street before the investors call with Vince McMahon and interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick.

WWE is projected to have quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $266.52 million. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wall Street is expecting a profit of $19.3 million.

Back in February, WWE revealed their Q4 2019 earnings, which had an increase of 18% to $322.8 million, the highest quarterly revenue in their history.