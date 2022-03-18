Note On Finish For Motor City Machine Guns vs. Bullet Club From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Motor City Machine Guns defeating Bullet Club, when Chris Bey got pinned. According to PWInsider, this was not the planned finish of the match and only happened due to a timing issue. Jay White was a milisecond too late to break up the pinfall, so the official counted to three anyway and the match ended before it was supposed to.

It’s believed that the Guns would have still won, but it was planned to go longer with a different ending. However, there was no heat on anyone, as it was just seen as “just one of those things” that happen if timing is off. The two teams will have a rematch this weekend at the Philadelphia TV tapings at the 2300 arena.