wrestling / News
Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s WWE Backlash PPV, the RAW Women’s title match between Asuka and Nia Jax ended in a double countout, which meant that Asuka retained her title. It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that this was not the original planned finish of the match. The match was reportedly changed because WWE did not want Nia Jax to lose yet, but wanted to keep the belt on Asuka.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Edge vs. Randy Orton Originally Being Planned for Summerslam, Orton & Edge Thought Tagline Was a Rib by Vince
- The Undertaker Reveals That He Initially Thought The Rock Wouldn’t Make It In WWE, Reveals Which Wrestlers Brought The Most Out of Him
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Bruce Prichard Taking Over RAW & Smackdown Creative, Explains Why Changes Don’t Matter, Comments On Heyman’s Creative Work
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman