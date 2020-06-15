Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night

During last night’s WWE Backlash PPV, the RAW Women’s title match between Asuka and Nia Jax ended in a double countout, which meant that Asuka retained her title. It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that this was not the original planned finish of the match. The match was reportedly changed because WWE did not want Nia Jax to lose yet, but wanted to keep the belt on Asuka.