Note On Former NXT Wrestler Working Recent Impact Tapings

As previously reported, former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde is set to make her return to Impact Wrestling, but it appears the company may also have another new addition to the women’s division. Fightful Select has more details on a former NXT wrestler potentially joining the mix.

According to Fightful, NXT veteran Rachael Ellering was also in attendance at Impact’s most recent tapings. She most recently worked a couple of shows for AEW last July, but ultimately, was not signed by the company.

Ellering was an active member of the NXT women’s roster for around four months in 2019 before being sidelined due to injury.

As Fightful also notes, Ellering is no stranger to working with the current Impact women’s roster since she has worked matches with Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Tenille, Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan, Su Yung, Jessicka Havok, and Neveah.