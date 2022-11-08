Note on FTR Defending Tag Titles at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

– As previously reported, NJPW announced the teams for this year’s World Tag League, which kicks off later this month. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the TokyoDome next month to defend the titles.

FTR currently hold the titles and defended them earlier this month at Battle Autumn, beating The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan. They will defend the titles against the World Tag League winners at Wrestle Kingdom.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is slated for January 4, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.