wrestling / News
Note On Goldberg’s Current Deal With WWE, How Many Matches He Has Left
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s current contract for Goldberg will be up soon, as he only has one match left on his deal. Goldberg’s contract is a lot of money for only couple of matches a year, with a no-cut clause.
With Goldberg turning 55 soon, it remains to be seen if WWE will sign him for another deal. He is one of the few special attractions they have left, along with Brock Lesnar, Edge, and Shane McMahon (who is still on a talent contract). Names like The Undertaker and Steve Austin are technically signed to huge money deals but only to “keep them part of the promotion ‘forever'”.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
- Bayley, Big E., Mustafa Ali & More Share Love For Jeff Hardy Following WWE Release
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’