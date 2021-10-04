Note On Goldberg’s Deal With WWE For Saudi Arabia Shows

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the topic of wrestlers potentially not working WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia was discussed. So far only two matches have been announced for the event, but it’s believed that Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley will be announced at some point.

During the episode, Dave Meltzer said that Goldberg has a specific deal when it comes to Saudi Arabia shows. Some WWE wrestlers, and Goldberg specifically, get a hefty bonus for appearing at the Saudi events. This means that it’s unlikely WWE would move Goldberg vs. Lashley to an episode of RAW as they did with Lashley vs. Randy Orton a few weeks back. That was meant to happen at Extreme Rules, but WWE changed plans and had it happen on RAW before Big E cashed in and won the WWE title.

If something like this happened with Goldberg, it would mean he’d lose millions of dollars. WWE would likely not want to risk upsetting him that way. His current deal runs through 2023, and he recently said he has two matches left on the deal. He is set to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW.