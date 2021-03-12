Note On Google Searches For AEW Revolution On Sunday

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were 200,000 Google searches for Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV, which was good enough for fifth place for the day.

That same day included the NBA All-Star game and Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, both of which were happening the same time a the PPV. AEW also had competition from the UFC, which had a show the day before. In the past, UFC shows the day before a WWE PPV would hurt that PPV’s Google searches by about 15%.