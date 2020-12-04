Note On How AEW Is Approaching Other Companies Right Now

AEW has been working with the NWA recently, featuring the women’s title on their shows, and they are also set to have World Champion Kenny Omega appear on Impact Wrestling next Tuesday. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is due to AEW having an attitude of wanting to work with everyone, including Impact, NJPW, AAA or NWA.

It was noted that Tony Khan has been talking to Rocky Romero lately in order to try and start a relationship with New Japan. The feeling is that this will be easier to accomplish now that Harold Meij is gone. During the Omega-Jon Moxley match on Dynamite, Omega did a Rainmaker pose to reference Kazuchika Okada, which was noted on commmentary.

It’s currently unknown exactly how much interaction there will be between AEW and Impact beyond this Tuesday.