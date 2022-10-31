Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs

Fightful Select reports that AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they are not planned for the following week’s TV. The reason for this is to save on travel costs, as well as make it easier for talent. This way, wrestlers won’t have to fly in for two days just for a one minute backstage segment.

The Hardys and The Young Bucks did this last year, and the segment with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland from Cincinnati was filmed the week before in Toronto. This is also done regularly with PAC, who travels from the UK.