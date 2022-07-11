Note On How AEW Plans To Tie Dynamite Into Discovery’s Shark Week

As previously reported, there will be a barbed wire death match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho. There will also be a shark cage above the ring containing the Jericho Appreciation Society.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the shark cage was put in place as a way to tie into Discovery’s Shark Week programming. Discovery asked AEW to do a tie-in and that’s what they came up with.