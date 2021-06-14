Note On How Close AEW Was To Signing Bret Hart, Why He Doesn’t Do Many Podcast Appearances Anymore

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked how close AEW was to signing Bret Hart in 2019, when he showed up at Double or Nothing to present the AEW World title. He stated that he hadn’t heard anything about Hart actually signing and his appearance was “a last minute thing.”

Hart reportedly knew that the move would get him heat from Vince McMahon, even if he didn’t have a contract with WWE at the time. Sometimes he doesn’t worry about it, like the AEW appearance, and other times he does, because Natalya is still in WWE and he doesn’t want WWE to take anything out on her.

It was noted that this was why he doesn’t do his podcast anymore or very many podcast interviews, because he speaks his mind and sometimes “WWE gets really mad.”