Note on How Hijo del Vikingo Suffered Recent Injury

As previously reported, Hijo del Vikino suffered a dislocated left elbow recently and announced he would be out for three weeks.

He wrote at the time: “Yesterday at the Tlaxcala show I suffered a dislocated left elbow, for which I will be out for about 3 weeks, thanks to all my teammates who supported me, my family, my girlfriend, and my brother @octagonjraaa for staying until the end.”

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that Vikingo suffered the injury during a spot where he walked on his hands. It’s a routine spot that he’s done multiple times, this one just happened to injure him. He suffered the injury on Monday night during an AAA house show in Tlaxcala.