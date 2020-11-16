Note On How Last-Minute Changes to Smackdown Led To Chelsea Green’s Debut

As we previously reported, Chelsea Green made her debut in a fatal 4-way match on Smackdown, but suffered a broken wrist and had to have surgery immediately after the show. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there were several last-minute changes to Smackdown that affected that match.

First, the match was originally intended to be a three-way between Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, which Morgan would have won. However, Vince McMahon reportedly “tore up the script” on Thursday night/Friday morning. Before that happened, someone mentioned to McMahon that she was ready to debut, so the match was made a four-way. At that time, Green was set to win and go to Survivor Series. Then she got injured so the plan was switched back for Morgan to win.

The new version was completed with an hour left until showtime after McMahon and Bruce Prichard wrote it. It was noted that until that point, they didn’t know what the show was going to be. Sami Zayn’s claim in a promo about finding out he was defending against Apollo Crews on an hour’s notice was accurate.