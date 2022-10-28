wrestling / News
Note On How Long All Original AEW Deals Were For, Including Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through the end of 2025. There was some confusion on how long his original deal ran for, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho’s deal with AEW was for three years when he signed in January 2019. Kenny Omega had the same deal, although his may have been extended due to his time off.
It was noted that while most original AEW talent had three year deals with an option for two more (like the Young Bucks), this did not apply to Jericho or Omega.
For Jericho specifically, he negotiated a new contract with Tony Khan in 2020, which is the one he’s on now. This past month, he then negotiated the latest contract that runs until January 2026. It’s still unknown how much the deal was worth.
