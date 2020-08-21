wrestling / News
Note On How Long Rey Mysterio’s New WWE Deal Is For
August 21, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Rey Mysterio was close to a new deal with WWE earlier this month and it was believed that if he hadn’t signed then, he would soon. He has been appearing on TV more so it’s reasonable to assume he has, but either way he is likely to remain with the company.
As for how long, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mysterio’s new deal is for three years. This would keep him with WWE until 2023.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Recalls WrestleMania 8 Match With Roddy Piper, Blading For The Match, How They Avoided Being Fined
- Asuka on Potentially Bringing in Her Evil Clown Persona to WWE, Being Sad That Kairi Sane Is Gone From WWE
- Brian Myers Takes Shot at WWE & Vince McMahon During Emergence, Stands by His Comments
- Chris Jericho Compliments Johnny Gargano for New Nickname, Gargano Responds