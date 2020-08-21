wrestling / News

Note On How Long Rey Mysterio’s New WWE Deal Is For

August 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio Raw

As we previously reported, Rey Mysterio was close to a new deal with WWE earlier this month and it was believed that if he hadn’t signed then, he would soon. He has been appearing on TV more so it’s reasonable to assume he has, but either way he is likely to remain with the company.

As for how long, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mysterio’s new deal is for three years. This would keep him with WWE until 2023.

