Note On How Long WWE Has To Respond To MLW Lawsuit
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, MLW filed a lawsuit against WWE last month, accusing the company of contract interference and violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, among other claims. They said that WWE interfered with their TV deals with Tubi and VICE, which led to those deals falling through. As of today, WWE has yet to legally respond.
PWInsider reports that WWE has a deadline of March 15 in order to officially respond to the 19-page lawsuit, filed before the United States District Court, Northern District of California. WWE previously commented that the claims had “no merit” and it planned to “vigorously defend itself” against them. MLW has had portions of the lawsuit, including proprietary information, sealed from public view.
