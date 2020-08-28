wrestling / News
Note On How Many Episodes of NXT UK Were Taped This Week
August 28, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported last week, NXT will be returning with new episodes on the WWE Network starting September 17. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the UK roster were at the BT Sport Studio this week to tape the content, as well as training.
The shows will be in an empty arena like all other WWE content lately. Eight episodes were taped, giving them enough programming through mid-November.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reveals His Biggest Regret In WCW, His Favorite Time Period With The Company, Big Mistake That Led To WCW Going Downhill
- Sammy Guevara Recalls Walking Into Vince McMahon’s Office Twice as an Extra to Introduce Himself
- Jon Moxley Reveals His Contract Status With NJPW, Where Things Stand With Next IWGP United States Championship Match
- WWE Files Opposition to FTR Trademarks, Claim They Were Created by WWE