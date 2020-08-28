wrestling / News

Note On How Many Episodes of NXT UK Were Taped This Week

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT UK Logo

As we reported last week, NXT will be returning with new episodes on the WWE Network starting September 17. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the UK roster were at the BT Sport Studio this week to tape the content, as well as training.

The shows will be in an empty arena like all other WWE content lately. Eight episodes were taped, giving them enough programming through mid-November.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading