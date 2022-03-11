Note On How Many Matches Are Expected For WWE WrestleMania 38

Nine matches have already been made official thus far for the two-night WrestleMania 38 extravaganza at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and April 3. And it seems that WWE still has several planned matches in the works for the biggest event of the year.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, not including a potential “match” between Kevin Owens and Steve Austin, a WWE source expects up to seven more matches to be announced for the event.

The report also notes that “the biggest domino yet to fall” involves Seth Rollins, who currently does not have an opponent.

Here’s the current WrestleMania 38 lineup:

Night One

* Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

* Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* SmackDown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two

* Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

* Edge vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

* Winner Takes All Title Unification Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns