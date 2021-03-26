Note On How Many Tickets Are Left For Wrestlemania

A limited number of Wrestlemania tickets went on sale last Thursday and Friday and according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there aren’t many left. 25,000 tickets went on sale for each night and at this time, there are only 1,203 tickets for April 10 and 864 for April 11. The show is likely to be a sellout at the rate that seats are being sold.

It is unclear at this time how many tickets exactly have been sold, as there have been rumors WWE released an amount “much lower” than the 25,000 advertised. This would allow them to release more later on if they needed to. There were between 1,300 and 1,400 left after the presale on April 18, which showed that the number of sales dropped drastically between then and now.

Scalpers are currently selling tickets for $68 on Saturday and $61 on Sunday, which is just to get into the event. The belief is that second-market tickets are not a guaranteed moneymaker, even though there is a limited amount available.