Note On How Many Tickets For AEW Rampage in Chicago Were Bought By Scalpers

It was reported earlier this week that the August 20 episode of AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago had sold out. While the venue normally seats 23,000, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show will be set up for 13,600. Of those, 3,500 tickets were purchased by scalpers and were put on the secondary market. The get-in price is $32.

One of the reasons there was such an increase in scalper purchases for this show was because they missed out on All Out in the same city. Of all the tickets out for that show, only 785 were bought by scalpers. Rampage actually hurt the get-in price of All Out on the secondary market, which is now at $277.

Either way, this will be the largest AEW crowd ever, a record that will go unbroken for exactly a month when the company debuts at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. That show has 17,015 tickets out with 1,077 left.

All Out on September 5, meanwhile, is sold out and will have around 10,000 fans at the NOW Arena. Dynamite on September 1 at the same venue has 4,924 tickets out and Rampage on September 3 has 4,929 tickets out. The September 15 Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ has 10,913 tickets out and 904 remaining.