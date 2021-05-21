Note On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing

As noted earlier this week, tickets are now on sale for AEW Double or Nothing weekend, which includes a live Dynamite on Friday, a Fan Fest on Saturday and the PPV on Sunday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of this time, the PPV has sold just over 3,800 tickets for the 5,100-seat Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. While it’s not selling out as quickly as AEW PPVs would before the pandemic, it’s still expected to sell out before show time.

Meanwhile, next Friday’s Dynamite has sold just over 1,000 tickets for a show that will also include a Dark and Elevation taping. The plan is for the show to begin at 8 PM and run for four hours. The fan fest on May 29 has sold over 1,000 tickets as well.