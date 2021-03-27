wrestling / News

Note On How MLW Handles COVID Safety At Their Tapings

March 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select has more notes on how MLW handles their COVID safety protocols at their recent tapings. According to the report, MLW talent are tested when they arrive at the tapings and they are also tested when they leave the tapings. Last year, MLW announced a new COVID-19 compliance officer and that the staff is undergoing COVID-19 training.

