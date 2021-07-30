Note On How Much Longer FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz Was Meant To Last Before Cash Wheeler’s Accident

As previously reported, Cash Wheeler suffered a nasty cut during his match with Dax Harwood against Santana and Ortiz at AEW Fight for the Fallen. He was knocked off the ropes and his arm got pinched on the hook area of the top turnbuckle, which tore open his skin and caused him to bleed profusely.

While the match ended not long after that, it was originally supposed to be longer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match had several minutes left and the two teams had been planning “the best stuff” for the end of the match. Instead, they went straight home after the injury, with Harwood hitting a brainbuster on Ortiz to end it.

As for Wheeler, his cut was sewn up backstage and it’s said that he will be okay. The cut “ended up looking like a bad dog bite.”