Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
September 23, 2022 | Posted by
Earlier this week, MJF had an interview with Ariel Helwani in which he said he’s making a “stupid, absurd amount of money” after returning to AEW. Exact details about how much he’s making were not revealed from MJF or AEW CEO Tony Khan. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that sources have stated that MJF is making over a million a year now.
