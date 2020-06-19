Note On How Much Money Vince McMahon Used To Start Up The XFL

As we’ve previously reported, the XFL’s second incarnation shut down back in April and later filed for bankruptcy. The company declared a total of less than $50 million for its first season.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with all the costs involved with starting up the organization, Vince McMahon actually spent around $200 million. That money came from what was believed to be $500 million set aside for three seasons.

As previously noted, the XFL is up for bankruptcy bidding, but McMahon has said that he will not try to buy it.