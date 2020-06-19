wrestling / News

Note On How Much Money Vince McMahon Used To Start Up The XFL

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we’ve previously reported, the XFL’s second incarnation shut down back in April and later filed for bankruptcy. The company declared a total of less than $50 million for its first season.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with all the costs involved with starting up the organization, Vince McMahon actually spent around $200 million. That money came from what was believed to be $500 million set aside for three seasons.

As previously noted, the XFL is up for bankruptcy bidding, but McMahon has said that he will not try to buy it.

