Note On How Much Money WWE Is Saving With Recent Cuts

In a post on Twitter, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE will be saving a total of around $703,000 a month as a result of yesterday’s massive talent cut. He said that the WWE’s plan of saving $4 million includes all other expenses, such as postponing the planned move into a new Stamford headquarters. WWE previously said that move has been delayed about six months.

He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company had been stockpiling talent due to AEW, but now it is unlikely that AEW will hire very many people. This likely led to WWE being comfortable releasing a bunch of talent as they did. WWE was looking to make cuts to keep profits high for this year.