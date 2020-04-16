wrestling / News
Note On How Much Money WWE Is Saving With Recent Cuts
In a post on Twitter, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE will be saving a total of around $703,000 a month as a result of yesterday’s massive talent cut. He said that the WWE’s plan of saving $4 million includes all other expenses, such as postponing the planned move into a new Stamford headquarters. WWE previously said that move has been delayed about six months.
He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company had been stockpiling talent due to AEW, but now it is unlikely that AEW will hire very many people. This likely led to WWE being comfortable releasing a bunch of talent as they did. WWE was looking to make cuts to keep profits high for this year.
The talent cuts will save them about $703,000 per month, $4 million includes all expenses cut including expenses of moving into a new office. https://t.co/5AD9Eie1mc
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Warned Talent and Staff That ‘Major Cuts’ Are Coming
- Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn, If It’s Failing Influenced John Cena Not Turning, How Undertaker vs. Triple H Came About
- Bret Hart Discusses Vince McMahon Calling Him When He Was In The Hospital After His Stroke, All the Bitterness He Had Towards Vince & WWE
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business