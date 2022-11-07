wrestling / News
Note On How Much Revenue Saudi Arabia Shows Have Generated For WWE
November 7, 2022 | Posted by
According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, the WWE’s semi-annual trips to Saudi Arabia have been very lucrative for the company. The past eight shows in the country have generated $400 million for the company from 2018 to 2022.
That’s almost two times as much as all thirty-eight Wrestlemanias combined, which have generated $250 million in revenue from 1985 to 2022.
Thru 8 events in Saudi Arabia, WWE has nearly made 2x as much revenue as they've generated from every Wrestlemania ticket ever.
📡 Wrestlenomics Radio is LIVE now:https://t.co/dr011xIYeU pic.twitter.com/2WbGRK1FcI
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 6, 2022