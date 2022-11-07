wrestling / News

Note On How Much Revenue Saudi Arabia Shows Have Generated For WWE

November 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Money, Chelsea Green Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, the WWE’s semi-annual trips to Saudi Arabia have been very lucrative for the company. The past eight shows in the country have generated $400 million for the company from 2018 to 2022.

That’s almost two times as much as all thirty-eight Wrestlemanias combined, which have generated $250 million in revenue from 1985 to 2022.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Crown Jewel, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading