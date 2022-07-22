wrestling / News

Note On How Much Time Matt Jackson Is Expected To Miss After Recent Stinger

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Matt Jackson Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Matt Jackson suffered a stinger during the main event of last week’s AEW Dynamite. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jackson is ‘doing a lot better’ after the incident.

Jackson said the injury was comparable to “bad whiplash”. He hasn’t had any loss of strength and both his mobility and range of motion are normal again. He passed a strength test immediately after the injury so it healed quickly. However he was still sore and it will be a few weeks before he returns to the ring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Jackson, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading